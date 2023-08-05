Tinubu Ready To Double Minimum Wage – Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, expressed during a Thursday night interview on Channels Television that his principal intends to “twofold” the existing minimum wage.

In the conversation, Ngelale mentioned that the elimination of the petrol subsidy is causing distress to Nigerians and emphasized that the federal government is aware of this issue.

Presently set at N30,000, the national minimum wage could be increased, according to Ngelale, due to the availability of sufficient funds in states following the subsidy removal.

“It’s absolutely evident at this point and I do not want to preempt President Bola Tinubu.

“And I also don’t want to preempt the work of the minimum wage review committee. But what I will say is this, it is evident that the president would want nothing less than a doubling and I say nothing less.

“This means you’re looking at a basic minimum of a doubling of the current minimum wage,” Ngelale said.