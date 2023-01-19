Tinubu Reacts As Atiku Says Only Pollo g Booth Winners Will Get Contracts

The spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has reacted to a statement by presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, that only those who won polling booth for his party will get contracts.

Atiku said this on Wednesday when he campaigned in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The only way, as far as I am concerned; if I am president, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you to let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I am going to direct to everybody because unless we do that, we will not win the elections,” he said.

Reacting, Keyamo said Atiku could never change from his true nature.

He noted that the PDP candidate forgot there’s a Public Procurement Act regulating the award of government contracts.

He wrote, “A leopard cannot change its skin. He is already promising contracts to political allies, forgetting that there is a law called the Public Procurement Act. Mr. SPV!”