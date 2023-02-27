Tinubu Reacts After Losing Lagos To Obi

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

Tinubu said the outcome of the election in Lagos where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

In a statement released Monday by the Presidential Campaign Council signed by Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.