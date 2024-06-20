Tinubu, Ramaphosa Meet for Bilateral Talks

President Bola Tinubu is engaging in diplomatic and economic discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The meeting, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, is taking place at Tinubu’s hotel in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa, recently sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, chose to visit Tinubu, reflecting the importance of the relationship between the two African powerhouses.

The discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, including trade, investment, and regional security. Both leaders are anticipated to explore avenues to enhance economic cooperation and address common challenges facing their countries.

This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their ties and collaborate on issues of mutual interest. The outcome of these talks could have significant implications for the future of Nigeria-South Africa relations, potentially leading to new agreements and partnerships.