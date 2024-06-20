Headline

Tinubu, Ramaphosa Meet for Bilateral Talks

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
44
Ramaphosa, Tinubu
Ramaphosa, Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is engaging in diplomatic and economic discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The meeting, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, is taking place at Tinubu’s hotel in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa, recently sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, chose to visit Tinubu, reflecting the importance of the relationship between the two African powerhouses.

The discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, including trade, investment, and regional security. Both leaders are anticipated to explore avenues to enhance economic cooperation and address common challenges facing their countries.

This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their ties and collaborate on issues of mutual interest. The outcome of these talks could have significant implications for the future of Nigeria-South Africa relations, potentially leading to new agreements and partnerships.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
44

Related Articles

Troops Arrest Mastermind of Attacks on Taraba Village

3 hours ago
IGP Kayode Egbetokun

IGP Orders Heightened Security as Political Crisis Rocks Rivers

16 hours ago

Insulting Tinubu Won’t End Egg, Tomato, Pepper Scarcity – Omokri

16 hours ago
Fubara

Fubara Orders Audit of Rivers LGA Accounts

24 hours ago