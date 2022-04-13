Tinubu Qualified To Provide Leadership Desired -Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is qualified and competent to provide the leadership desired.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a Facebook post shortly after Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, met with Speakers and their Deputies on the platform of the APC in Lagos.

The meeting was part of Tinubu’s consultations concerning his 2023 presidential ambition.

He wrote, “I joined Asiwaju Bola Tinubu today in his consultation with Speakers of State Assemblies of APC states and their deputies hosted by the Speaker of LAHA, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

“I used the opportunity to attest to the ability of Asiwaju to transform vision and ideas into reality.

Asiwaju has reached out and identified the Speakers and their deputies as important stakeholders in the journey to the next political dispensation.

“He is qualified and competent to provide the leadership we desire to see and has the spirit, capacity, and tenacity to do it.”