Tinubu Promises Widespread Industrialization

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised widespread industrialization in the country if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu said this during his campaign in Kaduna on Tuesday.

This is according to a statement issued by the spokesperson for his team, Tunde Rahman.

He said, “With your support, my team and I will improve the economy, secure the peace, promote industry, grow more food, and create more and better jobs for the average person.

“Given the opportunity, we shall reform the power sector such that light is brought into every home and productive work is afforded every pair of willing hands.

“My administration will improve the education system for all our children, including those who seem to have been rejected and forgotten, and renew hope nationwide.

“Those who till the soil and grow our food will be helped to produce more and earn more. You farmers who feed this nation, your dignity and pride will be restored.”

Speaking on his plans to massively industrialise the nation, the former Lagos State governor said, “Our industrial policy will make industries hum again. Meanwhile, we shall give the youth the training, access, and policy support they need to explore new economic frontiers in the digital economy and other uses of technology to create new goods and services that benefit the entire population.

“Our infrastructural policy will promote nationwide road and rail transport, enabling small businesses to easily transport their goods across state lines and engage in productive trade throughout the land. Federal roads, especially the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, will be turned into productive and safe highways for travel and commerce.

“Bringing jobs and cheaper power for your homes and businesses, the AKK gas pipeline completion will be a top priority, helping to fuel the region’s economy.

“We shall bring order to the mining industry by discouraging illegal and dangerous mining and promoting legal mining to bring better jobs, economic prosperity, and security to Kaduna.”