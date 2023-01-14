Headline

Tinubu Promises Private Sector Driven Economy

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed his economic plan before the organised private sector under the aegis of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

The former governor of Lagos State promised to channel the path to economic recovery if elected in next month’s election.

Tinubu told the gathering made up of economic experts and businessmen in Abuja that the current security challenge must be resolved first to set the economic agenda in motion.

