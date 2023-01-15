Tinubu Praises Bisi Akande’s Courage, Exemplary Leadership At 84

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has praised former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, for his courage and extraordinary leadership on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

The former Lagos State governor commended Chief Akande for his helpful contributions to Nigeria and dedication and commitment to progressive politics and good governance.

He noted the unblemished public service record of Chief Akande from the start of the Second Republic when he was a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1979 constitution, Secretary to the Government of old Oyo State and Deputy Governor of the state in the administration of late Chief Bola Ige, and later governor of Osun State.

While thanking God on behalf of Chief Akande and his family for the grace to witness another year in good health, Asiwaju Tinubu acknowledged that the former Osun State governor served Nigeria and the people of Oyo and Osun States with integrity, and used public office to improve their lives.

“I rejoice with Chief Bisi Akande on his 84th birthday celebration. Baba Awon Omo ke ke ke as he is fondly called is a role model, mentor and extraordinary man of courage who has served the people with dignity and rare honour.

“His life continues to inspire us who are his younger ones and associates as a shining example to emulate.

“Baba Akande has been at the vanguard of progressive politics and good governance, ideals for which he has not compromised even with attendant inconveniences and challenges including detention and other risks to his life.

“We remain grateful to God for sparing his life in good health and fecund mind.

“I join family, friends, associates and all lovers of this venerable elderstatesman across Nigeria and beyond to wish him happy birthday and many memorable returns of the day and more years in joy and happiness.”