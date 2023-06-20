Tinubu Places NEMA, NAHCON Under Shettima’s Supervision

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision.

This is in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

Tinubu has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.