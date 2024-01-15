Tinubu, Others Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

President Bola Tinubu is currently leading the distinguished guests, including members of the diplomatic Corps, in honouring the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

The Armed Force Remembrance Day Celebration is an event organised annually by the Ministry of Defence, commemorate the country’s fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peace support operations around the world, as well as various internal security operations.

The Service Chiefs, led by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa and heads of other security agencies are present.

Senate President Akpabio, Speaker Abbas, Chief Justice Ariwoola, Minister of Defence, FCT Minister, and Representatives of the Diplomatic Corps are also in attendance.

Expected Highlights:

– President Tinubu signing the AFRD Celebration Register

– President releasing the pigeons.

– The President receiving National Salute.