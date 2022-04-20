Tinubu, Osinbajo Group React As Afenifere Kick Against Presidential Ambition

Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, the chairman of South West Agenda 2023 group, a group in support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the rotation principle of the presidency is between the North and South of the country.

He said this in reaction to a statement by Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, who said Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should jettison their presidential ambition to allow a South-Easterner to contest in 2023.

Adeyeye told Punch, “Chief Adebanjo is our leader and a man I respect. He is now in his 90s and has paid his own dues; we are their followers and we are also entitled to our own views and our view is that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should go ahead and contest the presidency.

“The rotation principle in Nigeria is between the North and the South and whenever it rotates to any of the regions, whether South or North, every of the geopolitical zones in that region are free to contest the presidency. Now, it is the turn of the South and we absolutely believe that anybody in the South, including those from the South-West, are free to throw their hats into the ring and challenge for the presidency.

“This is exactly what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing and he is enjoying tremendous support not only in the South-West which is his own base, but throughout the entire length and breadth, nook and cranny of Nigeria and therefore, no person will sit in one corner and say Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should forget his presidential ambition. Certainly, he will contest for the presidency.”

Also, the Convener, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo, Dr Kayode Ajulo, said Adebanjo is entitled to his own opinion.

He said, “The Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not about making emotive statements. I know that if Afenifere wants to say anything, it has to be decided on. Afenifere is not a conclave of what people don’t know what is being done there. The way we have been doing it is that the issue would be deliberated upon by Afenifere and there would be a communique collectively passed. I ask, where is the communiqué of Afenifere saying this?

“For some time now, I have not seen such things from Afenifere. I have not received any notification to this effect and no one else has confirmed receiving any invitation. Baba Adebanjo is entitled to his opinion. But where is Baba Reuben Fasoranti? Where is Baba Sehinde Arogbofa? Where is Chief Sola Ebiseni? Where is Olu Falae’s opinion on this issue? This is not an issue that only one person will just make a sweeping remark. Where did these men deliberate on this issue?

“I am worried that it is being termed Afenifere’s position. Afenifere has procedures, ways and manners such an issue is to be discussed. As it is, I see more of Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s personal opinion which he is entitled to, but please it is clear how the President of Nigerians should emerge.”