Tinubu Orders DSS To Vacate EFCC Office

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Services, DSS, to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their workplace, was brought to his attention.

The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably. State House Presidential Villa, Abuja. Tunde Rahman May 30, 2023.

