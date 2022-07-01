Tinubu, Obi Supporters Happy Fayose’s Blackmailing Atiku – Okowa’s Aide

Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has said supporters of presidential candidates, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, will be happy by the action of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Fayose, a member of the PDP, is currently clamouring for the 2023 presidency to come to the South. This is despite his party already fielding a Northerner in the person of Atiku.

According to him, the SOuth deserves the presidency as the North already occupies the position.

His clamour seems to favour Tinubu and Obi who are both Southerners.

Reacting, Success, whose principal Okowa is Atiku’s running mate, wrote on Facebook, “Tinubu and Peter Obi supporters will be happy now because Fayose is rooting for Southern Presidency and he is doing so to blackmail Atiku Abubakar.

“What he is doing now is campaign of regions or tribes which ought not to be so.

“What we should be talking about here is competency and who is strong with ability to make Nigeria work again.

“Atiku and Okowa are more prepared for governance than other candidates.”