Tinubu Not Worried About Wednesday’s PEPT Judgment – Ngelale

Presidential aide, Ajuri Ngelale, has said his principal, President Bola Tinubu, is not worried about the outcome of the judgment to be delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The PEPT has slated its judgment for Wednesday on the case brought against the victory achieved by Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu defeated former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi. He was declared the winner of the election on March 1.

However, after the election, Atiku and Obi approached the tribunal to challenge the victory. The judgment on the matter will be delivered on Wednesday.

While Nigerians await the judgment, Tinubu jetted out to India for a G-20 summit.

His side, Ngelale, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, allayed fears that the President was jittery.

“He’s not worried simply because he knows he won the election,” Ngelale said.⁣