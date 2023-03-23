Headline

Tinubu Not Sick, Off To Europe For Rest – Keyamo

A spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said President-elect Bola Tinubu is not sick but traveled abroad for treatment.

The Office of the President-elect issued a statement on Wednesday revealing that Tinubu jetted out of the country on Tuesday night to Europe.

His aide, Tunde Rahman, said Tinubu will be staying in Paris and also London before heading to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

However, some social media users opined that the President-elect traveled out because of sickness.

Reacting, Keyamo said: “Please help us tell those flying the news around that the election has ended.

“What they are doing now is campaigning after the election. They should leave Asiwaju alone. He deserves some rest after the election.”

Keyamo also disclosed that he could not confirm if Tinubu traveled abroad for vacation.

“I cannot confirm. But all I can tell you is that Asiwaju is hale and hearty,” he said.

