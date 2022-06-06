Tinubu: No One Should Lay Claim To Buhari’s 2015 Victory – Presidency

The Presidency, in an apparent reaction to a statement by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said no one should claim to have made President Muhammadu Buhari to get to his position.

Tinubu had last week revealed that he enabled Buhari to become President after the latter failed on three attempts to get to power.

Reacting, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, revealed that many people played roles in ensuring Buhari’s emergence as President, adding that the ballot with votes of millions cannot be excluded from the equation.

He wrote, “It is perhaps not surprising that on the eve of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer primary there are those running as candidates who wish to associate themselves with the President’s rise to elected office seven years ago.

“There are many people who played parts large and small in his historic election in 2015, making history as the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president with power changing hands peacefully at the ballot box.

“There are those who advised the President to run again; those who decided to build a political party – the APC – that could finally be the political vehicle capable of delivering victory where all other opposition parties and alliances before it had failed.

“Those decisions may have been agreed upon by a few. But they were delivered by thousands and voted for by tens of millions. No one can or should claim to have made the possible.

“Yet as important as that moment was, it is not what should decide the next general election.

“What matters is the future: the policy platforms, the ideas, the drive, and the determination to take over the President’s stewardship of our country and build upon his legacy to make our country better than it has ever been.

“The person most demonstrable in those qualities is the one to lead our party and our country forward.”