Tinubu Never Told Govs To Disobey Buhari On New Naira Policy – Onanuga

The Director Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has rubbished a report claiming that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old Naira notes.

The publication by the platform is fake, said Onanuga in a statement in Friday.

“Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu,” the statement read.

“The message quoted by Peoples Gazette was being randomly shared on WhatsApp. Mr Alake was not the author.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has been known, since the currency swap crisis started, to call for calm as the authorities try to find out a solution to the currency crisis. He has offered a six-point suggestion to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

“He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his leader over the matter.

“It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the currency matter.

“Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

“Asiwaju has had no influence in this decision.

“Journalists, unless acting on the dictates of political opponents or prosecuting some agenda, should endeavour to confirm authorship of their materials from the Media and Publicity Directorate of the campaign. They can also seek confirmation from the Tinubu Media Office or Mr. Alake .

“The Gazette should recant the story with immediate effect.”