Tinubu Never Offered Wike Senatorial Ticket – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State Government has rubbished reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, offered Governor Nyesom Wike senatorial ticket to defect the APC.

Governor Wike was alleged to have disclosed this during the media chat that was aired on Channels Television, African Independent Television, Nigerian Television Authority and TVC on Friday, 23 September 2022.

Reacting, Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State governor, Kelvin Ebiri, in a statement on Saturday, described the reports as fake news.

The statement read, “We wish to state emphatically that this news is false, baseless and ludicrous as the Rivers State governor throughout the media chat never mentioned the name of the APC presidential candidate or alluded to him offering him a senatorial ticket.

“To lay the facts bare, we have decided to include herein the transcript of what governor Wike said concerning senatorial form.”

Wike was quoted to have said, “First of all, this is how you know those who are prepared to run an election. Some of them collected presidential form at the same time collected senatorial form. You’ll know that those people are not serious to run.

“I never collected senatorial form. Even after the whole thing, people said come and go for Senate, I said no. I won’t do that. I’ve already made a commitment that this Senate ticket should be zoned to this area (Etche) because they’ve never had it before. I must not be in power.”

The statement continued, “In an era of increasingly divisive political climate, the tendency to pervert the truth is extremely high. It is on this basis that we wish to remind journalists that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth.

“At this critical juncture in our nation, we wish to remind journalists that getting the facts right is the cardinal principle of journalism. Journalists are enjoined to always strive for accuracy and give all the relevant facts in their report.

“We, therefore, urge the unsuspecting public not to give any credence to this false, baseless and ill motivated reports.”