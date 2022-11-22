Tinubu Needs Rivers Votes, Not Logistics Support, Umahi Tells Wike

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said told his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, needs the votes of his state and not logistics support.

Recall that Wike had promised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, logistics support.

This was when the former Anambra governor visited Rivers for project inauguration last week.

He said, “They said I said I’m supporting Obi, I have no regret to say: Obi is a former governor, if he is coming to Rivers State to campaign, I will give him logistics support, I will give him security.

“A former governor? Should I say I will not give him vehicles? I will not give him security? I won’t do that; I must give him logistics support.”

“You are a man of integrity, it is unfortunate that we are not in the same party but God will help at the appropriate time. These are the kind of people that should be talking about leadership of the country. I want to tell you that if you are coming for a campaign here, I will give you the logistic support”.

However, the same promise was made by Wike when he received the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Rivers for project inauguration.

This he said while Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, were still jubilating that it meant Rivers will be for their candidate in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, when the Rivers Governor received his Ebonyi counterpart on Monday for project inauguration, the latter told him that Tinubu doesn’t need logistics but votes.

“You are a doer of promise,” Umahi told Wike. “When you say you will give logistics support, you will but in APC, we don’t need logistics support, we need votes, just for the presidential one only, please.

“All I am asking is that presidential one, that presidential one keep it for Asiwaju (Tinubu) and Asiwaju will be coming here to solicit votes.”