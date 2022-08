The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to support the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oluwo made this known in a terse statement on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, “Ahmed Bola Tinubu is my Son as a Yoruba Man and a leader of Yoruba descent and he is also a Distinguished Nigerian, he needs our support God bless Yoruba Race God bless Nigeria.”