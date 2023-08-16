Tinubu Names Self Petroleum Minister, Wike For FCT
President Bola Tinubu has released portfolios of ministers just as he named himself as the Minister of Petroleum, in the foot steps of his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.
The ministry has been broken into two, with 2 ministers of state, all from the South South.
Yusuf Tuggar is the foreign minister, Dele Alake Solid Minerals, Mohammed Idris Information Minister, Festus Keyamo will be in charge of aviation and aerospace development, while Nyesom Wike will be in charge of the FCT Ministry.
Ministry of environment is being reserved for Kaduna State.
The Full List:
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence – Muhammad Badaru
Minister of State Defence – Bello Matawalle
Minister of State Education – Yusuf T. Sunumu
Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Ahmed Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Environment and Ecological Management – Kaduna
Minister of State, FCT – Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation – Bello Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Education – Tahir Momoh
Minister of Interior – Sa’idu Alkali
Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development –Ali Pate
Minister of Police Affairs – Ibrahim Gaidam
Minister of State, Steel Development – U. Maigari Ahmadu
North Central
Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu
Minister of Information National Orientation – Muhammed Idris
Attorney General of Federal and Minister of Justice – Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong
Minister of State, Police Affairs – Imman Suleiman Ibrahim
Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs – Zephianiah Jisalpo
Minister of Water Resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullah
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike