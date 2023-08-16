Tinubu Names Self Petroleum Minister, Wike For FCT

President Bola Tinubu has released portfolios of ministers just as he named himself as the Minister of Petroleum, in the foot steps of his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

The ministry has been broken into two, with 2 ministers of state, all from the South South.

Yusuf Tuggar is the foreign minister, Dele Alake Solid Minerals, Mohammed Idris Information Minister, Festus Keyamo will be in charge of aviation and aerospace development, while Nyesom Wike will be in charge of the FCT Ministry.

Ministry of environment is being reserved for Kaduna State.

The Full List:

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence – Muhammad Badaru

Minister of State Defence – Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education – Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management – Kaduna

Minister of State, FCT – Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation – Bello Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education – Tahir Momoh

Minister of Interior – Sa’idu Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development –Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs – Ibrahim Gaidam

Minister of State, Steel Development – U. Maigari Ahmadu

North Central

Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of Information National Orientation – Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of Federal and Minister of Justice – Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs – Imman Suleiman Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs – Zephianiah Jisalpo

Minister of Water Resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullah

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike