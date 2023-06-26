Tinubu Names Airport After Buhari, Awolowo, Others

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to rename several federal airports in honor of notable Nigerians.

In a memo titled “Naming of Federal Airports in favor of some prominent Nigerians” dated June 1, 2023, and signed by the Director of Airport Operations, Mrs. Joke Olatunji, the decision was communicated to all Head of Operations of FAAN.

According to the memo, the Port Harcourt Airport will be renamed after the late sage, Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo, while the Maiduguri Airport will bear the name of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other airports affected by the renaming include Nasarawa Airport, which will be immortalized as Sheikh Usman Danfodio Airport, Ilorin Airport renamed as General Tunde Idiagbon Airport, Benin Airport in honor of the late Oba Akenzua II, Ebonyi Airport after the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and Ibadan Airport after the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

See list of renamed airports:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha