Sports

Tinubu Mourns World Cup Winning Coach Broderick-Imasuen

Anthony Adeniyi47 mins ago
33
Sebastian Brodricks-Imasuen
Sebastian Brodricks-Imasuen

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness at the passing of one of Nigeria’s finest football coaches, Mr. Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen.

Brodericks-Imasuen, a footballer-turned-coach, led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to victory at the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985.

In a statement signed by his Spokesman, AJuri Ngelale, Tinubu celebrated the football icon, who brought hope and inspired national pride by his industry, devotion, and diligence on and off the pitch, describing him as a true Nigerian hero.

“The President sympathizes with the Imasuen family, the football community, the government of Edo State, and all those who mourn this agonizing loss while praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed,” the statement added.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi47 mins ago
33

Related Articles

copa del rey

Real Madrid Ease Past Arandina to Reach Copa del Rey Last 16

3 mins ago

At Least 10 Teams Can Win Cup of Nations – Morocco Coach Regragui

4 mins ago
Andre Ayew

Ghana Veteran Andre Ayew Eyes AFCON Scoring Record

6 mins ago
Antetokounmpo

Rockets Hold Off Bucks Despite Antetokounmpo’s Big Night

8 mins ago