Tinubu Mourns World Cup Winning Coach Broderick-Imasuen

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness at the passing of one of Nigeria’s finest football coaches, Mr. Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen.

Brodericks-Imasuen, a footballer-turned-coach, led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to victory at the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985.

In a statement signed by his Spokesman, AJuri Ngelale, Tinubu celebrated the football icon, who brought hope and inspired national pride by his industry, devotion, and diligence on and off the pitch, describing him as a true Nigerian hero.

“The President sympathizes with the Imasuen family, the football community, the government of Edo State, and all those who mourn this agonizing loss while praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed,” the statement added.