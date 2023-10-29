Tinubu Mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Kogi State on the passing of the revered traditional ruler, His Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The President said the death of the Ohinoyi is a painful loss, describing the late monarch as peace-loving, affable, and cerebral.

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise.

“May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” the President prayed.

President Tinubu asked the good people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late monarch.