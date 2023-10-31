Tinubu Mourns Nwabueze, Hails Knowledge of Law

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Nwabueze family, and the government and people of Anambra State, on the passing of renowned constitutional lawyer and former minister of education, Professor Ben Nwabueze.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu described Nwabueze’s death as a profound loss, saying his knowledge of law was outstanding.

“Prof. B.O. Nwabueze’s contribution to the precedents and principles of the nation’s constitution is notable. His involvement in the drafting of the 1979 constitution is a legacy that stands him out as well as his outstanding contributions to the legal profession at large,” the President says.

The President asked his family, the good people of Anambra State, and Nigerians in general to take solace in the worthy legacy that the deceased left behind.

He concluded by praying that God Almighty grant the gentle soul of the deceased eternal rest.