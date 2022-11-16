Tinubu Mourns Lagos Lawmaker, Olawale

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has offered his deepest condolences to the family of Hon. Sobur Olawale.

Until his tragic demise on Tuesday, Olawale represented Mushin Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mourning the deceased, Tinubu tweeted, “Omititi, as he was affectionately called by friends and loved ones, was a beloved family man, committed lawmaker and loyal party faithful. He was unrelenting in his support for the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“I sympathise with his family and constituents, and pray the Almighty comforts those he left behind while granting him eternal rest.”