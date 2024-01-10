Tinubu Mourns His Sheikh Abdul-Hafeez Abou

It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu received the news of the passing of His Eminence, Sheikh Abdul-Hafeez Aṣhamu Abou, Baba Adinni of Lagos and Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque.

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his aide Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with Baba’s family, the Muslim community in Lagos, as well as the Lagos State Government over this very sad loss.

The President celebrated the inspiring legacy of service, duty, and sacrifice of Baba, who passed away at 100 years old, noting his extraordinary contributions to the Muslim Ummah, Lagos State, and beyond.

“Baba dedicated his life to the service of the people. He lived a full life guided by the highest and noblest moral codes. He was a fine example for all of us. He will be sorely missed. We should take solace in Baba’s legacy and uphold his values of honesty, dignity, and sacrifice,” the President said

Tinubu then prayed that Almighty Allah grant Baba the highest station in Al-Jannah Firdaus.