Tinubu Mourns Former Speaker Ghali Umar Na’abba

President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with the Na’Abba family, the government, and the people of Kano State over the passing of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

The late Na’Abba was Speaker of the House Representatives following the return of democracy in Nigeria from 1999 to 2003, succeeding Salisu Buhari.

In a statement signed by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed profound grief at the loss, recalling the contributions of the late ex-lawmaker to nation-building through legislation, advocacy, and policy.

The President recalled Speaker Na’Abba’s determined struggle to defend the functionality and role of the legislature in governance, describing him as a disciplined and resolute politician.

Tinubu concluded by praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn this painful loss.