Tinubu Mourns Customs Deputy Comptroller Andrew Essien

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness at the news of the passing of Mr. Etop Andrew Essien, the Deputy Comptroller in charge of revenue at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Essien passed away shortly after showing signs of discomfort during a presentation before the National Assembly House Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday.

According to presidential aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Deputy Comptroller Essien, and described his passing while on an official assignment as most distressing.

“The President also commiserates with the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, as well as the officers, men, and women of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased officer and comfort for his family,” Ngelale concluded.