Tinubu Mourns Ambassador Ogunsulire

President Bola Tinubu has sympathized with the Ogunsulire family over the passing of Ambassador Omotayo Ogunsulire.

Ambassador Ogunsulire, who passed away at the age of 93, was one of the first 12 young men recruited into the Ministry of External Affairs in 1957. He was a diplomat with specialization on Francophone affairs. He served in Paris and several Francophone African countries.

The late ambassador also served several Nigerian heads of state, from Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Generals Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed to Olusegun Obasanjo before retiring in 1976 to join the United Bank for Africa.

According to a statement signed by his Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, the President mourned the illustrious son of Nigeria and founding member of the nation’s diplomatic establishment.

Tinubu extolled the professionalism and dedication to service of the late diplomat, describing him as one of the finest envoys of Nigeria.

While condoling with the family of the late ambassador, the President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.