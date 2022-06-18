Tinubu Meets Uzodinma, South-East Leaders, Promises Development For Region

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General Elections, His Excellency, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was today received by Governor Hope Uzodimmaof Imo State at the Governor’s residence in Abuja together with other top Imo APC Leaders.

Asiwaju who emerged victoriously from the just concluded June 2022 Special Convention of the party, as chaired by Governor Hope Uzodimma, met for a consultative forum to brainstorm in preparation for victory at the 2023 General Elections and Government formation.

The Lion of Bourdillon, as he’s popularly called, appreciated the democratic conduct of the 2022 APC Presidential Primaries chaired by Governor Hope Uzodimma which produced him as the winner.

He expressed his resolve for an all-round development of the Nation, including the South Eastern region and called on Ndi Igbo nile for their support as he pledged to work with the region and others in his Government.

Governor Hope expressed appreciation of Asiwaju’s recognition of the Igbos contribution in the scheme of National politics and the Nigerian Federation. The Governor called on the Presidential Candidate of the ruling party, to build unifying bridges across the nation while assuring of the support of the region.

Present at the meeting was the Imo State All Progressive Congress Chairman, Hon. McDonald Ebere Ph.D and other notable party leaders of the Southeast region.