Tinubu Meets Labour Leaders, Promises To Fix Unemployment

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has met with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress and those of the Trade Union Congress in Abuja on Monday.

At the meeting, Tinubu promised to tackle corruption and unemployment if elected as president in 2023.

He said his record in transforming Lagos State into the fifth largest economy in Africa is enough to show his capabilities.

He said, “As Organised Labour, you have been at the forefront of the worker’s rights movement in Nigeria, championing economic fairness and the welfare of the average person, the weak and the forgotten.

“You have also been involved in the struggle for democracy and political rights. Your collective efforts breathe life into the democratic rights and economic ideals enshrined in our constitution.

“I can speak fondly of your impact on our nation because of my personal history on the frontlines of the social justice movement.

“I may be running for president now, but I was not always in this position. Long before I started running for the presidency, I was running away from military dictators angered by my important role in protests against them and their efforts to vanquish our democratic aspirations.

“The defining moment of my public life came during Nigeria’s struggle for democracy and my membership in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) movement.

“I have dedicated my entire being to that cause. I was detained and then forced into exile because I refused to accept anything less than a government based on the proposition that the will of the people is sovereign and should reign over armed might and imposition.

“I believe that those assembled here today share the same ideals of progressive and democratic good governance. I have spent my political life advocating for the rights and interests of ordinary Nigerians as you also do. We have long been fellow travellers on the same road. I hope that we shall continue as friends and brothers.”