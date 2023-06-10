Tinubu Meets Kwankwaso, Discusses National Issues

Kwankwaso’s Meeting with President Tinubu Focuses on National Concerns

Former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, shed light on his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, revealing that their discussion revolved around pressing national issues.

Taking to Twitter, Kwankwaso expressed his pleasure in being hosted by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, emphasizing the importance of their dialogue.

He said, “It was a pleasure to be hosted by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, today. In the meeting, we discussed issues of national importance.”

Tensions Rise as Ganduje and Kwankwaso’s Rift Intensifies

The already strained relationship between Rabiu Kwankwaso and his successor and former deputy, Abdullahi Ganduje, took an even sharper turn on Friday at the presidential villa.

Ganduje, who had already met with President Tinubu before Kwankwaso’s visit, addressed the media, openly expressing his displeasure towards his former boss.

He stated that if they had crossed paths during their time at the presidential villa, he would have resorted to physical confrontation.

Projects Demolition Renews Discord between Ex-Governors

The ongoing feud between the two former governors was reignited when newly sworn-in Governor Abba Yusuf decided to demolish certain projects initiated by Ganduje.

This move further intensified the rift between Kwankwaso and Ganduje, as they continue to clash over political differences and the legacy left behind in Kano State.