Tinubu Meets King Charles III at COP28

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with King Charles III of England on the sidelines of the COP28 in the UAE.

He shared on X, “I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate.

“The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at #COP28.”