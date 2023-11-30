News

Tinubu Meets King Charles III at COP28

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
37

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with King Charles III of England on the sidelines of the COP28 in the UAE.

He shared on X, “I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate.

“The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at #COP28.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
37

Related Articles

Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

NDLEA Won’t Tolerate Sabotage of Drug War, Marwa Warns

2 hours ago
Nigeria Customs

Customs Service Zone ‘A’ Relocates Headquarters to Ikeja

6 hours ago

Customs CG Seeks Senate Support for Trade Facilitation, Revenue Generation

6 hours ago
Wura-Ola Adepoju

Tinubu Confirms Adepoju NIS CG

6 hours ago