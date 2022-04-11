Tinubu Meets APC Govs Barely 24hrs After Their Meeting With Osinbajo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has met with governors on the platform of the party in Lagos.

This is coming a few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the same governors before declaring his presidential ambition.

Details of the meeting are yet t be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Tinubu had in January declared his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. He had helped in ensuring Buhari and Osinbajo were elected in 2015 and 2019.

However, Osinbajo who is one of those that have benefitted from Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, announce don Monday that he also wants to succeed Buhari.

According to him, he wants to complete what the Buhari administration started.

He said, “My experiences, insights, opportunities must be used for Nigeria and Nigerians, VP adds

In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our Nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy.

“As stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution, our tenure will end next year.

In this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities, and have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented our country in sensitive high level international engagements. I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria. I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; & in all other States of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.

“I have visited our gallant troops in the North East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps. I have felt the pain and anguish of victims in violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters.

“I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano. And I have spoken to small and large businesses.

“I stood where they stood and sat where they sat. I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.

“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started.”