Tinubu Lauds Gbajabiamila At 60

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate and National Leader, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on attaining age 60 on June 25.

He said at 60, Speaker Gbajabiamila had recorded remarkable achievements and demonstrated positive leadership.

He wished him long life, good health and immense wisdom so he could continue to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

In a congratulatory statement released by his Media Office on Friday in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Today, I join family, friends, associates and colleagues of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in rejoicing with him on attaining 60 on June 25.

“I congratulate Hon. Gbajabiamila on his huge accomplishments at 60. He has done remarkably well. He has made all of us proud.

“Speaker Gbajabiamila has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria, as he has done to Lagos, his home state and Surulere Federal Constituency.

“A partner on the progressive front, Hon. Gbajabiamila is a leader in our party and National Assembly where he is providing positive leadership.

“Under him, the House of Representatives has passed numerous landmark legislation, which have proved helpful in deepening our democracy and good governance. Of particular mention here are amendments to the electoral laws, engendering reforms and increased use of technology.

“On this occasion of his 60th birthday, my prayer for Hon. Gbajabiamilia is that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, good health and increased wisdom to continue to impact our people meaningfully.”