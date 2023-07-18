Tinubu Lacks Control Over Fuel Price – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said President Bola Tinubu has no control over the price of fuel. This he said after the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation increased petrol price to N617 per litre.

In a tweet, Omokri said the days when a president controlled the price of fuel “are gone FOREVER.”

He said, ” Market forces now control the price of petrol. So, the pressure should not be on the President over the cost of fuel. Let the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria deal with that.

“What we should pressure the President on is the minimum wage. The current minimum wage of ₦30,000 is grossly inadequate when compared to the current cost of living in Nigeria. President Tinubu calls himself Asiwaju, meaning the progressive that leads the way.

“It is not very Asiwaju-like when Governors are unilaterally increasing salaries to help workers cope with the rising cost of living, and Asiwaju Tinubu has not led the way. Nigeria’s minimum wage should be increased to at least ₦75,000. And President Tinubu must lead the way in facilitating that. Or he will soon lose the huge support base he started off with on May 29, 2023.

“If we have ₦70 billion for Senators and Representatives to buy furniture, if we have ₦65 billion to pay severance to Buhari and Osinbajo and their aides, after their disastrous eight years in office, surely, Nigeria can afford to pay both public and private sector workers a living wage.”