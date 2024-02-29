Tinubu Knocks NLC, Says ‘Meet Us in 2027’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a stern rebuke aimed at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) during the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train, denouncing their recent protest and cautioning the labor movement against presuming it represents the sole voice of the people.

The NLC staged a protest earlier in the week, citing widespread hardship and the government’s failure to honor agreements made with unions. However, President Tinubu, speaking at the inauguration of the new train line spanning from Agbado to Oyingbo, took a firm stance against the labor unrest.

In his address, Tinubu emphasized that while the labor movement has its rights and freedoms, it must recognize the limitations of its power, particularly in confronting an administration that is only nine months old.

He said, “Allow me to throw a jab here. The Labour Union should understand that you are not the only with freedom and rights.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, meet us in 2027. If not maintain peace. You are not only voice of Nigeria.”

The President’s remarks come amidst growing tensions between labor groups and the government over economic policies and the implementation of agreements. The NLC’s protest underscored broader concerns over economic hardship and the government’s perceived lack of responsiveness to workers’ demands.

Tinubu’s criticism suggests a widening gulf between the government and labor unions, raising questions about the effectiveness of dialogue and negotiation in addressing socio-economic challenges.