Tinubu Jets Out To France For ‘Important Meetings’

Presidential Candidate and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has travelled out of the country early Monday morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to his aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu “is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings.”

The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly, Rahman said in a statement.

Earlier before his departure, the former Lagos State governor attended the public presentation of a book titled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

On June 8, Tinubu emerged as the Presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

After the election, he immediately embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.