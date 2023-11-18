Tinubu Jets Out to Berlin for G20 Conference

Headline

President Bola Tinubu has set off from Abuja to Berlin, Germany, to participate in the highly anticipated G20 Compact with Africa Conference.

The conference, known for its focus on fostering partnerships and collaboration between African nations and the G20, is a pivotal platform for discussing economic development, investment, and cooperation.

Tinubu’s departure for Berlin underscores Nigeria’s commitment to engaging on the global stage and seeking avenues for international collaboration.

The G20 Compact with Africa initiative aims to promote private investment, sustainable development, and job creation across the African continent.

