Tinubu is Working to Address Hunger, Hardship – Bwala

Former Spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has once again appealed to Nigerians to bear with the President Bola Tinubu administration “as it’s working hard to address hunger and hardship.”

In a post on X, Bwala stated that Tinubu “has adopted and approved increase in the sharing formula of the federal allocation.”

He continued, “If you must protest, please in every state direct the protest to the governor of that state because he/she is now collecting over 300 percent of their usual allocations

“This is the breakdown of the projected revenue per state

“Lagos N596.63bn, Delta N564.29bn , Akwa IbomN510.02bn .

Adamawa N141.62bn, Anambra (199.52bn), Bauchi (196.12bn), Benue (120bn), Borno (201.87bn), Ebonyi (N108.32bn), Edo (N185.35bn), Ekiti (N81.85bn), Gombe (N99.6bn), Enugu (N120bn), Imo (N136bn), Jigawa (N107.5bn), Kogi (N138.17bn), Kwara (N125.45bn), Nasarawa (N96.95bn), Niger (N236.9bn) Kaduna N84.39bn, Katsina N148.06bn, Kebbi N145.02bn.

Ondo (N45.36bn), Osun (N99.09bn), Oyo (N201.27bn), Taraba (N112bn), Plateau (N151.42bn), Sokoto (N108bn) Yobe (N87.94bn) and Zamfara (N107.93bn)(Source Punch 14, February 2024)

“With the increased revenue, every state has the capacity to feed its vulnerable people and still do project.”