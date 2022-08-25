Tinubu Is Nigeria’s Next President – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said “Insha Allah,” the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria.

This was during an interview with TVC on Wednesday.

“Who is better than him in the political terrain of Nigeria today?” Masari asked.

Asked if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was better, he said, “I don’t know him. Somebody who was a governor of Anambra? Go and ask a Katsina man and the politicians, how many of them know Peter Obi? We are talking about a presidential candidate of Nigeria, somebody who has cut all barriers – tribal, religious, regional, name it.”

On the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, he said, “I think Atiku is a formidable force but our force is greater than him and he knows that. He is a veteran of contesting elections and also a veteran loser.”

The governor was then reminded that some quarters hold the belief that this was Atiku’s time.

He said, “That was said several times and it never came to pass and this one will never come to pass.”

When asked if Northerners were buying into the Tinubu candidacy, Masari said, “They’ve already bought into it. First of all, Bola is not a new name in politics of Nigeria and we, the people of Katsina, know the role played by Bola Tinubu in 2015 for the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari. We know the support he gave in 2019 for the continuation of Muhammadu Buhari. We, here in Katsina, are not ingrates.”