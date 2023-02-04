Tinubu Is Nigeria’s Next President – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking at the party’s campaign in Nasarawa on Saturday, Buhari described the former governor of Lagos as a “competent Nigerian”, who will give all he has for the country.

“I’m very pleased today to be part of this campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“I have known him for more than twenty-six years ago. I will continue to campaign for Bola Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all he has to this country and to you Nigerians.”