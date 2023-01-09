Tinubu Is Next President Of Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the next President of Nigeria.

Buhari said this in Adamawa State on Monday when he joined the campaign train of Tinubu.

The President also said he was in the state to campaign for the female governorship candidate, Aisha Binani.

He said, “I came here to campaign for the next President of Nigeria; the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the first female Governor in Nigeria, Senator Aisha Binani. Women have always been far from governance, it’s time to vote the first female Governor to see what it is truly like, I assure you she will exceed expectations”