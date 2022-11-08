News

Tinubu Is Model Of New Nigeria, Says Garba

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
48
Adamu Garba
Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a model of the New Nigeria craved for.

This is as he described the former governor of Lagos State as the incoming president.

He wrote: “Any person that knows the value of elders will live a healthy, prosperous, purposeful & successful life.

“The incoming President of Nigeria Insha Allah, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a model of the new Nigeria we craved for. I’m very proud to continue to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
48

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Mini Housing Scheme, Vocational Centre In Surulere

10 hours ago

Zulum Grants N814m to 9,154 MSMEs

14 hours ago
Ikpeazu

Abia Govt Bans Unauthorised Use Of Public Schools, Stadia For Campaign Rallies

14 hours ago

LASTMA To Ensure Traffic Flow Over Eko Bridge Partial Closure

15 hours ago