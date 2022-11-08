Tinubu Is Model Of New Nigeria, Says Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a model of the New Nigeria craved for.

This is as he described the former governor of Lagos State as the incoming president.

He wrote: “Any person that knows the value of elders will live a healthy, prosperous, purposeful & successful life.

“The incoming President of Nigeria Insha Allah, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a model of the new Nigeria we craved for. I’m very proud to continue to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.”