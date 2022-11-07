Politics

Tinubu Is Fit, Healthy, PDP Jittery, Says Fani-Kayode

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said there is nothing wrong with the health of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said Tinubu was more fit and alert compared to other presidential candidates in the race to Aso Rock in 2023.

“Tinubu is as fit as a fiddle and has nothing to hide because there are no skeletons in his cupboard.

“He is more mentally, physically and spiritually alert compared to other presidential candidates, irrespective of what is being said about him in the media,” Fani-Kayode said.

He added that the Peoples Democratic Party see Tinubu as a threat which was why the party kept attacking the APC candidate based on his health.

