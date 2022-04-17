Tinubu Is A Serial Betrayer, Has No Right To Label Osinbajo Judas -Bode George

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his supporters lack the moral right to accuse the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo of betrayal over his desire to also contest the 2023 presidential election.

Following Osinbajo’s announcement that he will also run for the 2023 presidential election on APC platform, loyalists of Tinubu have described him as Judas who betrayed Jesus Christ while others called him the ‘modern day Akintola who betrayed Awolowo’ in reference to the 1962 Action Group crisis which was a result of the struggle for power between two political leaders of the Western Region and Action Group (AG), Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola.

However, speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Bode George said that Tinubu is the real betrayer and not the Vice- President.

He said “What goes round must come round. Almighty God is awesome in his ways and only the truth can make you free. Tinubu has no right to call Osinbajo all kinds of names just because he said he also said he wants to contest for presidency in their party”.

“Tinubu has been a serial betrayer himself. Has he forgotten how he got the AD governorship ticket in 1999? It was ‘Omoluwabi Eko, the late Engr. Funsho Williams that won the ticket. however, they shortchanged him and he (Tinubu) became the beneficiary of that shortchange”.

“My take is that both of them should account for the ownership of Alpha Beta which has been fleecing Lagos state since year 2000”.