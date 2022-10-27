Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,is a potential dictator.

Momodu said this during a Channels Television interview.

“He is the only governor I know who had two deputy governors and they both got into trouble,” Momodu said.

“I’m inferring dictatorship nothing else. I will never support dictatorship. I suffered under dictatorship, I was in detention, and exile for three years.”

When asked if he believes Tinubu is a dictator, Momodu said: “He is a potential dictator, let me use that word.” Reacting to Festus Keyamo’s description of him as a praise singer, Momodu insisted that Tinubu’s manifesto is an appropriation of MKO Abiola’s legacy.

“Festus Keyamo is an attack dog; he likes to yell. The moment they gave him this job of a minister, a minister where he has been less than competent, where everything is in shambles,” he said. If I was in his position I would have resigned.” On October 23, Momodu described the manifesto of Tinubu, titled ‘Renewed Hope 2023’, as an appropriation of MKO Abiola’s legacy.