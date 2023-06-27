Tinubu Inherits N974bn Uncompleted Road Projects From Buhari

A Burden for Tinubu’s Administration

President Bola Tinubu’s administration is facing a significant challenge as it grapples with the burden of 38 uncompleted road projects, inherited from the previous Muhammadu Buhari government.

These projects, which have been thoroughly examined through an analysis of the 2023 budget and cross-checked with the national monitoring and evaluation platform, EYEMARK, present a considerable financial burden, amounting to a staggering N979 billion.

Unfulfilled Promises and Lingering Challenges

Despite former President Buhari’s assurances of completing the roads before the end of his tenure, many vital road networks were left unfinished due to various challenges, including insufficient revenue.

Among the critical projects left in limbo are the expansion of the Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway and the dualization of the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in Nasarawa State.

These projects, aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving transportation infrastructure, remain incomplete, hampering regional development.

A Nationwide Road Network in Disarray

The list of unfinished road projects is extensive and reflects the magnitude of the challenge faced by President Tinubu’s administration.

Benue State Phase 1, Lafia bypass, and the 9th mile (Enugu)-Otukpo-Makurdi Road in Enugu and Benue States Phase II are among the key projects still awaiting completion, with an estimated cost of approximately N32.5 billion.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu-Shagamu Road in Lagos State, along with the development of Federal Capital Territory Highway 105 (Kuje Road), and the dualization of Akure-Ado Ekiti Road, pose further obstacles for the government.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of the major road arteries in the country, has reached 85 percent completion but remains a source of hardship for motorists and commuters due to the prolonged construction.

With an estimated cost of around N315 billion, this project, currently managed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and RCC, urgently requires attention to alleviate the daily struggles faced by those who depend on it.

Furthermore, the allocation of N400 million for the construction of the Bidda-Sacci-Nupeko road and the Nupeko/Patigi bridge demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing infrastructural gaps in Niger/Kwara States.

However, the completion of these projects is crucial to improving connectivity and facilitating economic growth in the region.