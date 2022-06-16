Tinubu Inherits Buhari Campaign Office

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has inherited the campaign office used in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The office was donated to the APC flag bearer several days after he was elected at the convention in Abuja, according to House of Representatives member and leader of the Tinubu Support Group, Hon. James Faleke.

Faleke a member of the green chamber from Lagos was Tinubu’s agent at the APC convention where the former Lagos State Governor was elected by delegates as the party’s presidential candidate.

The office in the Central Area of Abuja is equipped with ICT database, call centre and furnishings.

According to Faleke, the donated office will become the Tinubu Campaign Headquarters, while other offices currently in existence will become annexes.

The Buhari Campaign Office was the second space donated to the Tinubu campaign.

Governor Yahaya Bello also donated his presidential campaign office to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.