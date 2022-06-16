News

Tinubu Inherits Buhari Campaign Office

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
1
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has inherited the campaign office used in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The office was donated to the APC flag bearer several days after he was elected at the convention in Abuja, according to House of Representatives member and leader of the Tinubu Support Group, Hon. James Faleke.

Faleke a member of the green chamber from Lagos was Tinubu’s agent at the APC convention where the former Lagos State Governor was elected by delegates as the party’s presidential candidate.

The office in the Central Area of Abuja is equipped with ICT database, call centre and furnishings.

According to Faleke, the donated office will become the Tinubu Campaign Headquarters, while other offices currently in existence will become annexes.

The Buhari Campaign Office was the second space donated to the Tinubu campaign.

Governor Yahaya Bello also donated his presidential campaign office to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Photo Of Rescued Chibok Girl And Her Baby

4 hours ago
Rotimi Akeredolu

NBA Visits Akeredolu, Calls For True Federalism

7 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

RT200: Sanwo-Olu Advocates Economic Diversification, Non-Oil Exports

7 hours ago
LASUTH

LASUTH Applauded For High-Level Professionalism

14 hours ago